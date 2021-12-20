JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Fauci Doesn't Expect Lockdowns; Hospitals Likely Stressed
Business Standard

Sri Lanka to require Covid-19 vaccine certificate to enter public places

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga made the announcement on Sunday

Topics
sri lanka | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Agencies 

Sri Lanka
Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka will require the showing of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate compulsory for entry to public places starting from January 1, in a renewed attempt to prevent another spike in infections.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga made the announcement on Sunday in an abrupt switch from the gradual ending of restrictions put into place after the country was confronted with a third wave of Covid-19 infections in April.

He said health officials were drawing up arrangements on implementing the decisions.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 20 2021. 00:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.