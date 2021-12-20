Sri Lanka to require Covid-19 vaccine certificate to enter public places

will require the showing of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate compulsory for entry to public places starting from January 1, in a renewed attempt to prevent another spike in infections.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga made the announcement on Sunday in an abrupt switch from the gradual ending of restrictions put into place after the country was confronted with a third wave of Covid-19 infections in April.

He said health officials were drawing up arrangements on implementing the decisions.