Standard Chartered CEO's pay drops by 29% amid 2020 profit miss

Standard Chartered’s (StanChart’s) Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters (pictured) total paycheck dropped 29 per cent in 2020 as the bank missed profit estimates and warned that it faces restructuring charges.
Winters’ total renumeration dropped to £3.8 million, down from £5.4 million in 2019, according to the annual report. Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford’s paycheck fell by 27 per cent.
Both said in April that they would waive any cash portion of their 2020 bonus.
