Starbucks Union to greet its new CEO Laxman Narasimhan with 100-cafe strike

-
ALSO READ
Brewing at Tata Starbucks: Double-digit growth, premium store, masala chai
Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl spills the beans about building a brand
Top 11 listed entities in Retail and QSRs opened 12 stores a day in 2022
How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?
A quarter or two might be tough, but growth will be back: TCS CEO designate
-
Unionised Starbucks baristas plan to welcome their new chief executive officer with strikes at about 100 cafes on Wednesday, demanding that the company drop its alleged anti-union coercion.
The work stoppage comes one day before Starbucks’s annual shareholder meeting, the first for new CEO Laxman Narasimhan, who officially took the reins from Howard Schultz this week.
The work stoppage, which organisers said will involve stores in more than 40 US cities, is the union Starbucks Workers United’s latest effort to force a pivot by the coffee giant. Since scoring an initial landmark victory 15 months ago in Buffalo, New York, the union has prevailed in elections at around 290 of the company’s roughly 9,000 corporate-owned US cafes.
But the pace of new unionisation petitions has slowed down, as workers allege the company has been retaliating in stores and stonewalling them at the bargaining table. The company has said repeatedly that all claims of anti-union activity there are “categorically false.”
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 00:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU