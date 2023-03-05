JUST IN
Business Standard

Subway's potential $10 billion sale draws Goldman, Bain, says report

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Bain, along with private equity firms TDR Capital and TPG, have tabled indicative offers for Subway, the news outlet reported

Topics
Subway | Goldman Sachs | Bain capital

Susanne Barton | Bloomberg 

Subway
Photo: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management arm and Bain Capital are among parties interested in acquiring the sandwich chain Subway, Sky News said.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Bain, along with private equity firms TDR Capital and TPG, have tabled indicative offers for Subway, the news outlet reported Saturday, citing unidentified people close to the process.

Subway, based in Milford, Connecticut, is exploring a potential sale that could value the company at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year. With about 37,000 locations in more than 100 countries, it is one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant chains.

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 07:02 IST

