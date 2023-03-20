JUST IN
Credit Suisse tells staff bonuses will still be paid amid UBS takeover
Business Standard

Taiwan's chip exports sputter on US-China tensions, falling demand

The total amount of semiconductors Taiwan shipped worldwide declined 17.3% last month from a year ago

Topics
Taiwan | China | semiconductor

Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Taiwan’s exports of integrated circuit chips to China and Hong Kong fell for a fourth month in February as Washington-Beijing tensions simmer and demand for electronics continues to drop off.

Exports of IC chips — which are pivotal components of electronic appliances, computers and smartphones — to China and Hong Kong dropped 31.3% from a year earlier, according to data from Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. It was the worst decline since 2009, topping January’s 27.1% fall.

China’s market share of Taiwanese IC exports plunged to the lowest level since February 2019, based on Bloomberg calculations of official data.

Chart

The total amount of semiconductors Taiwan shipped worldwide declined 17.3% last month from a year ago. Exports to the US jumped 22.3%.

Taiwan is the world’s largest producer of cutting-edge chips, and demand has cooled rapidly for that advanced technology that has bolstered its economy. Taiwan is also a geopolitical hotspot, contributing to the fall.

As China has tried to develop its own advanced technologies, the US has moved to block the world’s second-largest economy from doing so. In January, the Biden administration secured an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chipmaking machinery to China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently railed at US efforts to hinder its technology progress, rallying his country’s private sector to help overcome “containment” by the US and other countries — a rare direct criticism of China’s biggest trading partner.

US President Joe Biden has also repeatedly stated that Washington would defend against a Chinese attack of Taiwan, comments that have angered Beijing.

Breakdown of Taiwan’s chip-related exports
Feb. Jan. Dec. Nov. Oct. Sept. Aug. July
2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022
YoY%
Integrated circuits -17.3 -18.3 0.8 -3.4 19.4 3.5 14.3 17.4
China & Hong Kong -31.3 -27.1 -4.4 -13 13.8 0.2 7.1 13.2
China -30.4 -22.7 1.6 -13.9 44.2 -10.4 29.6 35.3
Hong Kong -32.3 -32.6 -11.1 -11.9 -18.2 13.4 -15.8 -6.1
Semiconductor facilities 14.6 -37.5 13.2 5.3 4.9 0.2 4.2 19.3
Chip-making machines 3.2 -42.8 7.5 -3 -1.8 0.6 -2.3 21.2
China & Hong Kong -32.8 -51.9 -12.3 -42.6 -29.3 -17.5 -19.8 -3.7
China -33.2 -51.7 -13.2 -42 -29.3 -17 -19.3 -3.2
Hong Kong 36.9 -77.7 57.1 -75.3 -26 -58 -52.2 -34.6

USD Millions
Integrated circuits 11,993 11,787 14,914 13,927 15,620 15,640 15,691 15,518
China & Hong Kong 6,133 6,226 8,568 7,637 8,659 9,494 8,806 8,718
China 3,176 3,654 4,818 4,126 5,621 4,707 5,373 4,856
Hong Kong 2,957 2,571 3,750 3,511 3,038 4,787 3,433 3,863
Semiconductor facilities 451 389 620 502 580 493 585 636
Chip-making machines 317 299 450 356 427 376 450 502
China & Hong Kong 74 91 152 92 126 122 158 191
China 74 90 148 91 125 121 156 189
Hong Kong 1 0 4 1 1 1 1 2
China & Hong Kong -32.8 -51.9 -12.3 -42.6 -29.3 -17.5 -19.8 -3.7
China -33.2 -51.7 -13.2 -42 -29.3 -17 -19.3 -3.2
Hong Kong 36.9 -77.7 57.1 -75.3 -26 -58 -52.2 -34.6

Note: Semiconductor facilities refer to equipment in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Source: Ministry of Finance, Republic of China.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 08:37 IST

`
