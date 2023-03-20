Taiwan's chip exports sputter on US-China tensions, falling demand

Taiwan’s exports of integrated circuit chips to and Hong Kong fell for a fourth month in February as Washington- tensions simmer and demand for electronics continues to drop off.



Exports of IC chips — which are pivotal components of electronic appliances, computers and smartphones — to and Hong Kong dropped 31.3% from a year earlier, according to data from Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. It was the worst decline since 2009, topping January’s 27.1% fall.

China’s market share of Taiwanese IC exports plunged to the lowest level since February 2019, based on Bloomberg calculations of official data.





The total amount of semiconductors shipped worldwide declined 17.3% last month from a year ago. Exports to the US jumped 22.3%.

is the world’s largest producer of cutting-edge chips, and demand has cooled rapidly for that advanced technology that has bolstered its . is also a geopolitical hotspot, contributing to the fall.

As has tried to develop its own advanced technologies, the US has moved to block the world’s second-largest from doing so. In January, the Biden administration secured an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chipmaking machinery to China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently railed at US efforts to hinder its technology progress, rallying his country’s private sector to help overcome “containment” by the US and other countries — a rare direct criticism of China’s biggest trading partner.

US President Joe Biden has also repeatedly stated that Washington would defend against a Chinese attack of Taiwan, comments that have angered .





Breakdown of Taiwan’s chip-related exports Feb. Jan. Dec. Nov. Oct. Sept. Aug. July 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 YoY% Integrated circuits -17.3 -18.3 0.8 -3.4 19.4 3.5 14.3 17.4 China & Hong Kong -31.3 -27.1 -4.4 -13 13.8 0.2 7.1 13.2 China -30.4 -22.7 1.6 -13.9 44.2 -10.4 29.6 35.3 Hong Kong -32.3 -32.6 -11.1 -11.9 -18.2 13.4 -15.8 -6.1 facilities 14.6 -37.5 13.2 5.3 4.9 0.2 4.2 19.3 Chip-making machines 3.2 -42.8 7.5 -3 -1.8 0.6 -2.3 21.2 China & Hong Kong -32.8 -51.9 -12.3 -42.6 -29.3 -17.5 -19.8 -3.7 China -33.2 -51.7 -13.2 -42 -29.3 -17 -19.3 -3.2 Hong Kong 36.9 -77.7 57.1 -75.3 -26 -58 -52.2 -34.6

USD Millions Integrated circuits 11,993 11,787 14,914 13,927 15,620 15,640 15,691 15,518 China & Hong Kong 6,133 6,226 8,568 7,637 8,659 9,494 8,806 8,718 China 3,176 3,654 4,818 4,126 5,621 4,707 5,373 4,856 Hong Kong 2,957 2,571 3,750 3,511 3,038 4,787 3,433 3,863 facilities 451 389 620 502 580 493 585 636 Chip-making machines 317 299 450 356 427 376 450 502 China & Hong Kong 74 91 152 92 126 122 158 191 China 74 90 148 91 125 121 156 189 Hong Kong 1 0 4 1 1 1 1 2 China & Hong Kong -32.8 -51.9 -12.3 -42.6 -29.3 -17.5 -19.8 -3.7 China -33.2 -51.7 -13.2 -42 -29.3 -17 -19.3 -3.2 Hong Kong 36.9 -77.7 57.1 -75.3 -26 -58 -52.2 -34.6

Note: facilities refer to equipment in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Source: Ministry of Finance, Republic of China.