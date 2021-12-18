Taiwan, Singapore resume military cooperation after long hiatus: Report

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
United States passes bill to support Taiwan's participation in WHO
Taiwan calls China's one country, two systems 'facade' intended to annexe
Amid China threat, Taiwan deploys advanced F-16V fighter jets in air force
China won't attack during President Tsai's term, says Taiwan's official
-
Taiwan and Singapore have resumed military cooperation following a long hiatus.
In October 2019, Taiwan and Singapore signed the "National Defense Exchange and Security Cooperation Agreement."
However, as the pandemic raged on, and Singapore began engaging in exchanges with China's People's Liberation Army, Taiwan suspended military cooperation with the city-state, Taiwan News reported.
Singaporean army troops were stationed in barracks at a Taiwan Army base in Kaohsiung's Fengshan District earlier this week. They carried out parachute training on Monday at the Chaochou landing field in Pingtung County, per UDN.
Singapore Army troops have conducted airborne training in Pingtung in the past.
Taiwan-Singapore military cooperation first began in 1975, when Premier Chiang Ching-kuo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew signed an agreement to launch "Project Starlight.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU