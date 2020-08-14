Taiwan to increase defence spending as China details combat drills

-
Taiwan unveiled a $1.4-billion increase for next year’s planned defence spending on Thursday, as China announced details of its latest combat drills near the democratic island.
China has stepped up its military activity near Taiwan, which it regards as a breakaway province.
On Monday, Taiwan said Chinese fighters briefly crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, the same day US health chief Alex Azar met President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. China had denounced Azar’s trip.
Tsai’s Cabinet is proposing T$453.4 billion in military spending for the year starting in January, versus T$411.3 billion budgeted for this year, up 10.2% according to Reuters calculations.
