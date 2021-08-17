Taliban takeover: Afghan military jet shot down by Uzbek air defences

An Afghan military jet was shot down by Uzbek forces and crashed after crossing the border into Uzbekistan, the Uzbek defence ministry said on Monday. The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday and the insurgents took control of the capital Kabul. The jet crashed late on Sunday in Uzbekistan’s southernmost Surxondaryo province adjacent to “Uzbekistan’s forces prevented an attempt by an Afghan military aircraft to illegally cross Uzbekistan’s border,” defence ministry spokesman Bahrom Zulfikorov said. He did not say how many people were on board or whether they have survived the crash. Russia’s RIA news agency earlier on Monday cited Uzbekistan’s defence ministry as saying the pilot had ejected and was injured. On Sunday, said it had detained 84 Afghan soldiers who had crossed the border and sought medical help. Two gunmen killed by US forces at Kabul airport: Official US forces protecting the airport in Kabul have killed two gunmen in separate incidents, a US official has told Reuters news agency. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the incidents had occurred over the past 24 hours. “Initial reports indicate armed assailants fired into the crowd,” the official said. US Middle East forces chief met in Doha: Pentagon official The head of the US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, told officials in Doha Sunday not to attack the Kabul airport, a US defense official said. Germany must evacuate 10,000 Afghans: Merkel Germany may need to evacuate as many as 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel tells party colleagues, according to party sources.

