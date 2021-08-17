JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Afghanistan crisis: China ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban
Business Standard

Taliban takeover: Afghan military jet shot down by Uzbek air defences

The jet crashed late on Sunday in Uzbekistan's southernmost Surxondaryo province adjacent to Afghanistan

Topics
Afghanistan | Taliban | Uzbekistan

Reuters 

(Photo: Reuters)
(Photo: Reuters)

An Afghan military jet was shot down by Uzbek air defence forces and crashed after crossing the border into Uzbekistan, the Uzbek defence ministry said on Monday. The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday and the Taliban insurgents took control of the capital Kabul. The jet crashed late on Sunday in Uzbekistan’s southernmost Surxondaryo province adjacent to Afghanistan. “Uzbekistan’s air defence forces prevented an attempt by an Afghan military aircraft to illegally cross Uzbekistan’s border,” defence ministry spokesman Bahrom Zulfikorov said. He did not say how many people were on board or whether they have survived the crash. Russia’s RIA news agency earlier on Monday cited Uzbekistan’s defence ministry as saying the pilot had ejected and was injured. On Sunday, Uzbekistan said it had detained 84 Afghan soldiers who had crossed the border and sought medical help.

Two gunmen killed by US forces at Kabul airport: Official US forces protecting the airport in Kabul have killed two gunmen in separate incidents, a US official has told Reuters news agency.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the incidents had occurred over the past 24 hours. “Initial reports indicate armed assailants fired into the crowd,” the official said.

US Middle East forces chief met Taliban in Doha: Pentagon official The head of the US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, told Taliban officials in Doha Sunday not to attack the Kabul airport, a US defense official said.

Germany must evacuate 10,000 Afghans: Merkel Germany may need to evacuate as many as 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel tells party colleagues, according to party sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, August 17 2021. 02:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.