Taliban takeover: Afghan military jet shot down by Uzbek air defences

An Afghan military jet was shot down by Uzbek air defence forces and crashed after crossing the border into Uzbekistan, the Uzbek defence ministry said on Monday. The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday and the Taliban insurgents took control of the capital Kabul. The jet crashed late on Sunday in Uzbekistan’s southernmost Surxondaryo province adjacent to Afghanistan. “Uzbekistan’s air defence forces prevented an attempt by an Afghan military aircraft to illegally cross Uzbekistan’s border,” defence ministry spokesman Bahrom Zulfikorov said. He did not say how many people were on board or whether they have survived the crash. Russia’s RIA news agency earlier on Monday cited Uzbekistan’s defence ministry as saying the pilot had ejected and was injured. On Sunday, Uzbekistan said it had detained 84 Afghan soldiers who had crossed the border and sought medical help.
