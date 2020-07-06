JUST IN
Talks between Nepal PM Oli, NCP's Prachanda fail; to meet again on Monday
Talks between Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli and Prachanda on power-sharing fail

The twice postponed powerful standing committee meeting of the party on Monday is expected to decide on the political future of 68-year-old prime minister

Press Trust Of India  |  Kathmandu 

Ruling Communist Party's Co-Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and other senior leaders Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam ask for PM KP Oli's resignation in a standing committee meeting of the party, citing his failure over various issues.
The Prachanda faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli step down both as party chair and PM

The crucial talks between Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli (pictured) and the ruling Nepal Communist Party’s executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on the issue of power-sharing failed on Sunday, but they agreed to meet again on Monday to sort out their differences ahead of the party’s powerful standing committee meeting.

The Prachanda faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli step down both as party chair and PM. The two leaders failed to reach any agreement. However, they have agreed to sit again for dialogue on Monday ahead of the scheduled standing committee meeting to sort out differences, a senior minister told PTI.

“The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues but no common ground was reached,” he said.

The twice postponed powerful standing committee meeting of the party on Monday is expected to decide on the political future of 68-year-old prime minister.

On Saturday, a crucial meeting of the 45-member standing committee was postponed until Monday to allow more time for the top leadership to iron out their differences over Oli’s style of functioning and anti-India statements.

Meanwhile, Oli has met with former prime minister and president of the opposition Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba. Although it is not clear what issues were discussed during their meeting, there is speculation that Oli might have sought Deuba’s backing to save his government in case the ruling party splits.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 00:42 IST

