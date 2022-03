Tear down wall dividing free and unfree Europe: Zelensky urges Germany

Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down what he called a wall between "free and unfree" and stop the war in .

Speaking to the Bundestag by videolink, Zelensky appealed to Scholz to restore freedom to Ukraine, tapping Germany's collective memory with reference to the historic 1948-1949 Berlin Airlift and the fall of the in 1989.

Zelensky described a new wall "in the middle of between freedom and unfreedom", which he said had helped build, isolating with its business ties to Russia and its previous support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"And this wall is getting bigger with every bomb that falls on Ukraine, with every decision that is not taken," he added.

last month halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas directly to .

Recalling former U.S. president Ronald Reagan's appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall, Zelensky told German lawmakers: "That's what I say to you dear Chancellor Scholz: destroy this wall." "Give Germany the leadership role that it has earned so that your descendants are proud of you. Support freedom, support Ukraine, stop this war, help us to stop this war," he added.

Lawmakers in the Bundestag welcomed Zelensky with a standing ovation and the chamber's vice president, Katrin Goering-Eckardt, told him: "Your country has chosen democracy, and that's what (Russian President) Vladimir Putin fears." She said Putin was trying to deny Ukraine's right to exist, adding: "But he has already failed with that."

