China quarantines cities to curb virus, but WHO says no global emergency
Ten cities in China's Hubei suspend public transportation over coronavirus

Buses in cities of Chibi, Xiantao, Zhijiang, Qianjiang, Xianning, Huangshi and Enshi have suspended services

Reuters  |  Beijing 

Coronavirus
Foreign domestic workers wear masks to protect themselves from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), in Hong Kong. Reuters

A total of 10 cities in China's central Hubei province have suspended some public transportation over the coronavirus outbreak, the Hubei Daily reported on Friday.

Buses in cities of Chibi, Xiantao, Zhijiang, Qianjiang, Xianning, Huangshi and Enshi have suspended services.

In Zhijiang city, all public venues have been shut down except hospitals, supermarkets, farmers' market, gas stations and drug stores, it said.

Indoor entertainment venues in Enshi city have also been shut down, it said.

Provincial capital Wuhan city, the epicentre of the outbreak, and Huanggang city have been locked down while Ezhou city has shut its train stations.

Hubei has confirmed 549 cases of the new coronavirus, with 24 death as of Jan 23, the provincial health authorities said.
First Published: Fri, January 24 2020. 09:07 IST

