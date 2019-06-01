Ten years on, questions remain over response to Air France 447

As pilots fought for control, an passenger jet plummeted from 38,000 feet for four minutes, its engines running but its wings unable to seize enough air to fly.

The doomed jet, weighing 205 tonnes, was in freefall after entering an aerodynamic stall. The ordeal ended in tragedy in the early hours of June 1, 2009, mid-way from Rio de Janeiro to Paris during an Atlantic storm, killing all 228 people on board.

As relatives mark the disaster’s tenth anniversary, the is still implementing lessons learned from flight 447 even as it faces a new crisis over the two-month-old global grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft.

French investigators found the crew of AF447 mishandled the loss of speed readings from sensors blocked with ice from the storm, and pushed it into a stall by holding the nose too high.

The BEA investigation agency called for improved training of pilots, instructors and inspectors, and better cockpit design among recommendations to prevent a repeat of the catastrophe.

The crash, which sparked a wider debate about the balance of humans and technology, is seen as one of a handful of accidents that changed aviation. But it has taken as much as a decade to implement some recommendations put forward by the BEA.

Even before finding the main part of the wreckage, the agency called in late 2009 for improved tracking of aircraft.

The initial reaction of the airline industry was lukewarm and the regulatory panel charged with such discussions had gone for some time without meeting because it lacked a secretary, according to people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

It was not until after the disappearance of a second jet in 2014, the MH370 - a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777, that regulators took firm action, they said.

A decision to require signals every 15 minutes in remote zones came into force last year.

“After AF447 many people had an intuitive perception that an accident of a plane cruising over the ocean is very, very rare and so it wasn’t evident that there would be another (case),” said the BEA’s current director, Remi Jouty.

“To see adoption of norms taking time was frustrating. But we know processes are very slow, and then MH370 accelerated matters and there was momentum,” he told Reuters.

Airlines holding annual talks in Seoul this weekend will seek to restore confidence strained by the two recent and still haunted by the disappearance of MH370.

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization, the United Nations’ aviation agency, cautioned against drawing links between AF447 and Malaysia’s MH370.”The real aircraft tracking recommendations came after MH370, and the only reason they appear to have been adopted more quickly is because they leveraged the work already initiated post-AF447,” he said.