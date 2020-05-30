Tencent Holdings in talks to invest $200 million in Warner Music: Report

Chinese internet giant Ltd is in talks to invest $200 million (162.5 million pounds) in Warner Music Group, ahead of the record company's slated initial public offering next week, a media report said on Friday.

Warner Music is also working to line up institutions that, along with Tencent, would serve as anchor investors contributing a total of more than $1 billion toward a fundraising goal of as much as $1.8 billion, Reuters reported citing the Wall Street Journal.



The listing by the world's third-largest recording label, home to artists such as Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, could potentially be the largest New York IPO so far in 2020.





Warner Music in March had delayed its IPO as the Covid-19 pandemic rocked capital and slammed the brakes on many listings.

The company is expected to price its IPO on June 2 with the stock then debuting on Nasdaq the following day under the symbol "WMG".

Tencent was not immediately available for comment, while Warner Music declined to comment.