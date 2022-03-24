Tencent Holdings's revenue grows at slowest pace in 2 decades

Tencent Holdings’s revenue grew at the slowest pace since its 2004 listing, showing the financial toll of China’s crackdown on its most lucrative businesses from to advertising.

Revenue rose 8 per cent for the three months ended December — the first time that quarterly sales have grown by single-digits.

Online advertising sales missed analysts’ projections after they declined for the first time on record. And domestic revenue grew a mere 1 per cent — reflecting curbs on playtime for minors that have sapped Tencent’s biggest division.