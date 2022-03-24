JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Billions at stake: Wall Street scrambling for the exit
Business Standard

Tencent Holdings's revenue grows at slowest pace in 2 decades

Tencent Holdings's revenue grew at the slowest pace since its 2004 listing, showing the financial toll of China's crackdown on its most lucrative businesses from gaming to advertising.

Topics
Tencent Holdings | Gaming | Chinese firms

Bloomberg 

Tencent loses $62 bn in 2-day rout, wiping out value of fintech business
Tencent Holdings’s revenue grew at the slowest pace since its 2004 listing

Tencent Holdings’s revenue grew at the slowest pace since its 2004 listing, showing the financial toll of China’s crackdown on its most lucrative businesses from gaming to advertising.

Revenue rose 8 per cent for the three months ended December — the first time that quarterly sales have grown by single-digits.

Online advertising sales missed analysts’ projections after they declined for the first time on record. And domestic gaming revenue grew a mere 1 per cent — reflecting curbs on playtime for minors that have sapped Tencent’s biggest division.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, March 24 2022. 02:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.