Tencent raises $8.3 billion with its biggest offshore syndicated loan

-
ALSO READ
Trump admin shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu
Tech giant Alibaba leads nearly $290-billion Chinese internet selloff
US considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban: Report
Gaming giant Tencent joins Chinese tech firms investing in Singapore
Walmart teams up with Microsoft on potential bid for video app TikTok
-
Tencent Holdings, the creator of the messaging platform WeChat, has raised $8.3 billion in the biggest offshore syndicated loan in Asia for a Chinese firm since 2016.
Twelve banks joined the Tencent financing deal, which initially had a $6 billion size, according to people familiar with the matter. The loan will be used for general corporate purposes, the people said, asking not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. Representatives for Tencent didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. IFR Asia earlier reported on the deal closing.
Tencent is fast evolving beyond a social media and gaming behemoth over the past decade and has poured billions of dollars snapping up stakes in promising startups, widening its reach in areas from social media to grocery delivery.
It received a 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) loan last month to back its purchase of more shares in Universal Music Group International Ltd.
The deal comes amid a flurry of debt financings by tech giants, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. issuing $5 billion of bonds in early February and Chinese Internet search engine giant Baidu Inc. seeking what would be potentially its largest syndicated loan.
The latest loan is the largest foreign currency syndicated deal for a Chinese firm in Asia since 2016, when China National Chemical Corp. raised $12.7 billion, Bloomberg data show.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU