JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Russia mulls buying $70 billion in yuan, other 'friendly' currencies
Business Standard

Tencent targets $14.5 bn in divestments of listed equity portfolio: Report

Food-delivery service Meituan is among the assets that are in the pipeline for divestment, the paper reported.

Topics
Tencent Holdings | Divestment

Bloomberg 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tencent Holdings Ltd. has set a soft target of divesting about 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) of its $88 billion listed equity portfolio this year as it shifts strategy, the Financial Times reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Food-delivery service Meituan is among the assets that are in the pipeline for divestment, the paper reported. A reduction in the stake could ease pressure from anti-monopoly regulators. An email to a Tencent spokesperson in the US wasn’t immediately returned.

Beijing since late 2020 has worked to curb the influence of tech industry leaders from Tencent to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The two companies exert enormous sway over the Chinese internet economy through part-ownership of hundreds of startups and publicly traded firms.

The WeChat operator last year began disclosing plans to sell shares in investees such as e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. and Southeast Asia’s Sea Ltd. That in turn spurred speculation it would soon consider paring stakes in other firms such as Meituan and Pinduoduo Inc.

Earlier this month, Tencent executives said a report that the company planned to sell all or most of its $24 billion stake in Meituan was not correct.

The Shenzhen-based company’s biggest investments include Sea Ltd., Kuaishou Technology and Bilibili Inc.

The American depositary receipts of Pinduoduo dropped as much as 1.8% in extended trading in New York, while Sea slipped as much as 1.3%.

The disinvestment drive has begun though there are still discussions on which stakes in non-core businesses would be pared, and the price, the FT reported. Sales would depend on market conditions and internal targets.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 00:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.