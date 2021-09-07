Tesla, Apple a clear match, but products oddly don't work well together

-
ALSO READ
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
Tesla admits Elon Musk's 'full self-driving' claim not feasible yet
Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
Billionaire Elon Musk is now 'Technoking' of Tesla, new filing shows
Elon Musk attributes Tesla price hikes to 'supply chain pressure'
-
Apple and Tesla have a lot in common, but there’s much to be desired — oddly enough — when it comes to how their products work together.
Both companies are known for design, advanced technology and a controlling approach to their ecosystems. Tesla’s cars use a giant iPad-like screen instead of physical controls, and customers can use a smartphone as their key. It’s also steadily moving toward autonomous driving. That’s led people to call Tesla the Apple of carmakers. Elon Musk even tried to sell Tesla to Apple, and consumers frequently say that a Tesla is an “iPhone on wheels.” But for Apple users, the experience of owning a Tesla can be frustrating.
Tesla’s iPhone app is certainly capable, allowing users to remotely unlock their car, control the climate and manage charging. The ability to use your iPhone as your car key is also nifty. But once you’re in the car — where you truly want integration — the compatibility mostly disappears. If you’re an Apple fan, chances are you’re familiar with CarPlay and subscribe to Apple Music. If you also own a Tesla, you know that your car supports neither feature.
You can’t access Apple Music through a dedicated app in a Tesla — even though that’s offered for Spotify. Instead, you have to stream directly over Bluetooth. While you can control volume and skip tracks, you can’t easily access your entire library or find playlists the way you can with other cars. The most you can get is a list of songs from the current playlist or album.
It appears at least some engineers inside Tesla were aiming to get Apple Music support up and running. In December, references of support for Apple Music briefly appeared in Tesla’s in-car software. But Apple and Tesla don’t yet have traction on actually launching the option. CarPlay (and Android Auto for that matter) is also nowhere to be found. On its website, Apple touts that CarPlay is available in over 600 models, including those from “every major automobile manufacturer.” Obviously that’s not true: At any given time, either the Tesla Model Y or the Model 3 is the best-selling electric car.
ALSO READ: Tesla is worth $3,000 a share 'if they execute really well': Musk
The lack of Apple Music and CarPlay support in Teslas comes down to decisions from the carmaker rather than Apple. Teslas are the de facto car of Apple’s office parking lots (outside of the executive section), and Apple employees would love nothing more than to get their Apple Music and CarPlay fix.
Apple has been trying to get its services on any device or in any car that will have them, and Tesla integration would be a clear win for Cupertino. Apple Music is already built into the Porsche Taycan, as well as Android, smart TVs, and speakers from Google, Amazon and Sonos.
In addition to CarPlay and Apple Music support, there are other areas where the two companies could align. Tesla could choose to support Apple services like TV+ (Tesla already offers Netflix) and Apple Podcasts. Apple, on the other hand, could offer Tesla deeper integration with Apple Maps, better highlighting Tesla’s network of chargers. The biggest barrier to an Apple and Tesla accord is probably Musk himself. In 2015, amid Apple’s first attempt to build a car, Musk said that Apple is the graveyard for ex-Tesla staffers.
There is clearly some strain between the two companies. But for now, the main people losing out are consumers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU