Tesla offers free EV charging near Ukraine for people fleeing country

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
Elon Musk, his brother under US SEC probe for insider trading: Report
Elon Musk blocks teen who asked for $50k to stop tracking his jet
6 more women file lawsuits against Elon Musk's Tesla for sexual harassment
-
Electric vehicle company Tesla has started to offer free Supercharging in several countries around Ukraine for people fleeing the country following the Russian invasion.
In an email to local owners, Tesla has announced that it is making several Supercharger stations near the Ukrainian borders with those countries free to use for both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles, reports auto-tech website Electrek.
"Beginning Monday, we are temporarily enabling free Supercharging for both Tesla and Non-Tesla vehicles at sites in areas impacted by the recent situation in Ukraine. Starting with Trzebownisko (Poland), Koice (Slovakia), Miskolc (Hungary), Debrecen (Hungary)," the email reads.
"We hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location. As always tap any site on your car's touchscreen to see current pricing. Safe travels," it added.
When regions of the world are hit by natural disasters, Tesla has been known to offer free Supercharging in those regions to give one less thing for people to think about when moving away from danger. For example, Tesla offered free Supercharging to owners on several occasions during hurricanes in the south of the US.
Now for the first time, Tesla is doing it for not a natural disaster, but a human-made disaster.
Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a "military operation" last week that is now amounting to a large-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces have been fighting back its much bigger neighbour, but the Russian military has advanced into several parts of the country.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU