Tesla rally a $1-billion headache for its army of shorts: Report

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk says new Tesla plants are 'money furnaces' losing billions
Tesla recalls 130,000 cars to fix touchscreen issues due to overheating
Tesla pauses plants after ending shaky quarter with a production milestone
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $8.5 bln, says no more sales planned
California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026
-
The 10 per cent surge in Tesla Inc shares after the electric-vehicle maker reported strong earnings is creating one notable group of losers: The pile of traders betting against the stock.
Tesla is the most shorted stock in the world, with almost 3 per cent of its float held in short-selling positions. S3 Partners estimates that these investors are taking in more than $1 billion in mark-to-market losses just on Thursday’s surge. That drives their losses this month to $2.67 billion, according to S3.
“Tesla short sellers were actively trimming their exposure ahead of the earnings release, covering 2.09 million shares, worth $1.55 billion, over the last 30 days,” S3’s managing director of predictive analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky wrote in a note. Short sellers could continue to get squeezed out of their positions due to such “large and sudden losses,” he wrote.
Shares of the company wrapped up a seven-day winning streak to close at $815.12, the highest level since May 6.
None of this diminishes the strong year Tesla shorts have enjoyed so far, racking up $6.34 billion in mark-to-market profits in 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU