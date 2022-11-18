Tesla recalls about 30,000 Model X cars over front passenger airbag issue

-
ALSO READ
Govt mulls penalising companies for EV fire as voluntary recall begins
Maruti Suzuki India to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis
Are hybrid cars a better solution for India than EVs?
Are hybrid cars a better solution for India than EVs?
Are hybrid cars a better solution for India than EVs?
-
Tesla Inc has recalled nearly 30,000 Model X cars over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly, according to a company letter filed with the regulator.
Calibration of a restraint control module, or a set of sensors, may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly during some low speed crashes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a letter dated Nov. 17.
The problem will be fixed through an over-the-air software update, the company said.
Earlier this month, the world's most valuable automaker recalled over 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles due to the risk of experiencing a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 16:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU