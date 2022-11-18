JUST IN
Business Standard

Tesla recalls about 30,000 Model X cars over front passenger airbag issue

The problem will be fixed through an over-the-air software update, the company said

Topics
Tesla | airbags

Reuters 

A Tesla Model X electric car at Brussels Motor Show. Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tesla Inc has recalled nearly 30,000 Model X cars over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly, according to a company letter filed with the regulator.

Calibration of a restraint control module, or a set of sensors, may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly during some low speed crashes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a letter dated Nov. 17.

The problem will be fixed through an over-the-air software update, the company said.

Earlier this month, the world's most valuable automaker recalled over 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles due to the risk of experiencing a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 16:48 IST

