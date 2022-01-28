Tesla's drop wipes out $100 billion of market capitalisation in a day

-
Tesla Inc. shares wiped out about $109 billion off its valuation in the course of a single day after the electric vehicle maker’s fourth-quarter earnings and outlook failed to impress investors. Shares of the Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker plunged nearly 12% on Thursday after an earnings call the previous day that was long on a humanoid robot called Optimus and short on new vehicles. The stock closed at $829 in New York, the lowest since Oct. 14.
The decline was the second biggest on the S&P 500 Index on Thursday. The last time Tesla erased more than $100 billion in market value in a single day was Nov. 9. During Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, chief executive officer Elon Musk said that the company would not introduce any new vehicles this year.
