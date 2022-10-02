JUST IN
People still don't know what metaverse is all about: Apple CEO Tim Cook
TikTok still planning to launch live shopping in US, says report
Tesla AI Day 2022: Musk unveils humanoid robot Optimus; here's what we know
We will be hosting five creator days this year in India: Meta's Ajit Mohan
Meta to cut headcount for first time, slash budgets across teams
Japan's Daikin to begin assembling ACs in Nigeria in renewed push
Apple's VP of procurement sacked over vulgar comment in viral TikTok video
Apple's tech supply chain shows difficulties in cutting dependence on China
Google to wind down Stadia streaming service three years after launch
Tesla's AI day set to offer a glimpse of its sentient robots: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Credit Suisse CEO seeks to calm as default swaps near 2009 level
Business Standard

Tesla's EV deliveries miss estimates in Q3, slowed by logistic snarls

Tesla delivered 343,830 electric vehicles, while analysts on average had expected 359,162, according to Refinitiv. A year earlier Tesla delivered 241,300 units

Topics
Tesla Inc | Electric Vehicles

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla Inc on Sunday announced its third-quarter electric vehicle deliveries were lower than expected, citing logistics challenges.

Tesla delivered 343,830 electric vehicles, while analysts on average had expected 359,162, according to Refinitiv. A year earlier Tesla delivered 241,300 units.

The latest deliveries fell far short of Tesla's production of 365,923 vehicles, which is rare for the automaker which has seen its deliveries higher or similar to production in many of recent quarters.

"Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars," Tesla said in a statement. "As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks."

The world's most valuable automaker also upgraded production lines at Shanghai after a resurgence in COVID-19 cases forced a suspension at the plant and fueled the first dip in deliveries after a nearly two-year-long record run.

However, the scheduled upgrade, along with disruptions at its suppliers' factories hurt most production in July.

Tesla said it delivered 325,158 Model 3 compact cars and Model Y sport-utility vehicle, as well as 18,672 of its Model S and Model X premium vehicles to customers during the quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tesla Inc

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 22:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.