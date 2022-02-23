Thai economic recovery to continue but still fragile: Central bank minutes

-
ALSO READ
China's southeastern Fujian province reports new Covid-19 outbreak
China's Tianjin tightens control over travel as Omicron cases surge
China locks down thousands in North to contain Covid-19 outbreak
Covid outbreak at Jefferies casts a pall over US banks' return to office
Covid outbreak on third Florida-based ship as state battles cases surge
-
Thailand's economy would continue to recover in 2022, but a rebound would remain fragile and uneven, as an Omicron outbreak puts less pressure on activity than earlier COVID-19 waves, according to minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting. While upside inflationary risks had increased and headline inflation could exceed the upper side of the target range of 3% in early 2022, the risks of persistent increases in inflation remained low, the minutes published on Wednesday said.
On Feb 9, the Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s monetary policy committee unanimously voted to leave the benchmark interest rate at a record low for a 14th straight meeting, maintaining support for a fragile economy. "The Thai economy would continue to recover, but the recovery would remain uneven across sectors and would take time to return to the pre-pandemic levels," the minutes said.
The BOT forecast Southeast Asia's second-largest economy would expand 3.4% this year, after 1.6% growth in 2021, which was among the slowest growth rates in the region.
It will next review monetary policy and economic forecasts on March 30. Most economists see no policy change through 2022.
According to the minutes, the central bank would continue to put emphasis on the economic recovery and that government measures and policy coordination would be critical.
The baht remained volatile and financial market could see more volatility ahead due to factors including faster-than-expected rate hikes by many central banks, the minutes said. "Monetary policy divergence could lead to volatilities in exchange rates and capital flows. However, the impact on Thailand's financial markets was judged to be manageable due to strength on the external stability front," the minutes said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU