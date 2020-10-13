Thailand approves tax breaks to spur consumption, revive economy

-
Thailand's cabinet on Monday approved tax incentives to boost domestic consumption in a bid to revive an economy struggling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said.
The government will offer a tax deduction of up to 30,000 baht ($966) on purchases of goods and services from October to December, which is expected to inject 120 billion baht ($3.86 billion) into the economy, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a briefing.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy could contract by a record 7.8 per cent this year, with the key tourism industry taking a beating, the central bank predicts.
