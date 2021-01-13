Thailand govt unveils $7 billion stimulus to counter coronavirus impact

-
ALSO READ
Thailand suffers biggest economic fall since 1998, more stimulus announced
Low govt spending the main impediment to real economic stimulus in India
Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0: FM unveils 12 new stimulus measures ahead of Diwali
India among worst-performing economies; stimulus lacking: Abhijit Banerjee
Best of BS Opinion: Maharajah's airs and graces, stimulus package & more
-
Thailand unveiled stimulus programs including cash handouts worth $7 billion to support individuals and businesses affected by the country’s biggest wave of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began a year ago.
The government plans to distribute cash to about 30 million people, mostly informal sector workers and farmers, who are hit by curbs on businesses and mobility, according to Danucha Pichayanan, secretary general of the National Economic and Social Development Council.
Under the plan, each beneficiary will receive 3,500 baht per month for two months starting as early as February.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU