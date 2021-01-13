Thailand govt unveils $7 billion stimulus to counter coronavirus impact

unveiled stimulus programs including cash handouts worth $7 billion to support individuals and businesses affected by the country’s biggest wave of infections since the pandemic began a year ago.

The government plans to distribute cash to about 30 million people, mostly informal sector workers and farmers, who are hit by curbs on businesses and mobility, according to Danucha Pichayanan, secretary general of the National Economic and Social Development Council.

Under the plan, each beneficiary will receive 3,500 baht per month for two months starting as early as February.