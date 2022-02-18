Thailand's tourism-reliant economy likely returned to growth in Q4

-
ALSO READ
Thailand welcomes more int'l tourists after travel program expansion
Flooding threat hangs over Thai capital Bangkok lashed by monsoon rains
A year on, Thailand strives to elevate Covid-hit tourism industry
Bangkok cancels official new year events amid fear of Omicron
Booster shot of Pfizer can cut mortality from Delta variant by 90%: Study
-
Thailand's economy likely returned to growth in the fourth quarter thanks to robust exports and easing of COVID-19 curbs, but the suspension of a quarantine waiver for foreign tourists probably dented the recovery, a Reuters poll found.
Growth in the tourism-dependent economy rebounded last quarter to 0.7% year-on-year after shrinking 0.3% in the July-September period, according to the median forecast of 12 economists polled Feb. 11-17.
On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to grow by a seasonally-adjusted 1.4% during the same period after contracting 1.1% the previous quarter. The data will be released on Feb. 21.
Forecasts ranged from 0.4% to 1.9%, highlighting the uncertainties surrounding the recovery in the Southeast Asia's second largest economy from the pandemic.
"We expect the strong improvement in merchandise exports would help the economy to slowly return to expansion in the fourth quarter," said Charnon Boonnuch, an economist at Nomura.
"However, with the still-sluggish recovery in foreign tourist arrivals despite the border reopening in November, we expect the recovery to be gradual and highly uneven." Still, growth is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels and the recovery remains fragile, with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighing on the tourism industry.
Even with rising vaccination rates and the gradual easing of global travel restrictions, only a fraction of foreign tourists are expected this year compared with pre-COVID-19 levels.
The economy is expected to grow 3.9% this year and 4.1% in 2023, according to a separate Reuters poll published last month.
"The concern over the Omicron outbreak and temporary suspension of the 'Test&Go' tourism program in late December-January would affect the economic recovery and delay an international tourism recovery in early 2022," wrote Lattakit Lapudomkarn, economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities.
"However, we expect the impact should be short-lived as the outbreak has proven less severe than expected."
(Reporting by Vivek Mishra; Polling by Devayani Sathyan and Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU