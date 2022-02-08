The partygate: I will survive, says Johnson promises team reset

sang Gloria Gaynor’s classic disco anthem I will survive, in a bid to reassure his new director of communications that he wasn’t going to be forced out of office.

Guto Harri, who started work Monday after a string of resignations from Johnson’s office last week, also described his new boss as “not a complete clown,” in an interview with Welsh language website golwg360, according to a BBC translation.

Harri told the Welsh website he’d asked Johnson “Are you going to survive, Boris?” and said the premier had started to sing as he used the line from the Gaynor song in his reply.

Johnson will recruit more new staff to his Downing Street team, his spokesman said, following a series of scandals that have left him fighting to shore up his authority. He has faced growing anger over a series of reported parties in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns and questions about often chaotic style of leadership.

"In the coming days, I don't have specific dates, I think certainly you'll see further changes," his spokesman said, referring to new appointments that had been made over the weekend. "There will be additional recruitment into Number 10.”