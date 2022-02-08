JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Tesla subpoenaed by SEC about complying with Elon Musk settlement

Meta renews EU exit threat for Facebook, Instagram over data rules
Business Standard

The partygate: I will survive, says Johnson promises team reset

Johnson will recruit more new staff to his Downing Street team, his spokesman said

Topics
Boris Johnson

Agencies  |  London 

Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson | Photo: Reuters

Boris Johnson sang Gloria Gaynor’s classic disco anthem I will survive, in a bid to reassure his new director of communications that he wasn’t going to be forced out of office.

Guto Harri, who started work Monday after a string of resignations from Johnson’s office last week, also described his new boss as “not a complete clown,” in an interview with Welsh language website golwg360, according to a BBC translation.

Harri told the Welsh website he’d asked Johnson “Are you going to survive, Boris?” and said the premier had started to sing as he used the line from the Gaynor song in his reply.

Johnson will recruit more new staff to his Downing Street team, his spokesman said, following a series of scandals that have left him fighting to shore up his authority. He has faced growing anger over a series of reported parties in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns and questions about often chaotic style of leadership.

"In the coming days, I don't have specific dates, I think certainly you'll see further changes," his spokesman said, referring to new appointments that had been made over the weekend. "There will be additional recruitment into Number 10.”

After 2 years, Australia reopens to foreigners (Bloomberg)

Australia will allow international travelers to enter the country once again, ending around two years of some of the world’s toughest border controls that were introduced to stem the spread of Covid-19. Tourists and visa holders that have been vaccinated at least twice will be allowed to enter the country from February 21, the government announced Monday. Australia’s borders have been almost entirely closed since after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with only citizens able to return. “The condition is you must be double vaccinated to come to Australia,” PM Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, February 08 2022. 02:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.