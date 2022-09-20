JUST IN
Russia to flood Asia with fuels as Europe ramps up sanctions: Report
The world is in 'great peril': UN secretary-gen warns global leaders

Stressing that cooperation and dialogue are the only path forward, he warned that "no power or group alone can call the shots"

AP | PTI 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi, in New York (Photo: PTI)

In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly's annual top-level meeting, the UN chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such UN goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

“Our world is in peril - and paralysed,” Guterres said. But he said there is hope. Stressing that cooperation and dialogue are the only path forward, he warned that “no power or group alone can call the shots.”

“Let's work as one, as a coalition of the world, as united nations,” he urged leaders gathered in the vast General Assembly hall.
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 22:32 IST

