JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Brexit in chaos, British PM Theresa May faces no-confidence motion

Audi AG's supervisory board appoints interim head Bram Schot as CEO
Business Standard

Theresa May doesn't intend to lead 2022 election: UK lawmaker Shelbrooke

May won a confidence vote on Wednesday evening though more than a third of Conservative lawmakers voted to ditch her

AFP/PTI  |  London 

Theresa May
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May | Photo: Reuters

British Prime Minister Theresa May told her MPs Wednesday she plans to quit before the 2022 election, as she seeks their support in a confidence vote, a lawmaker said.

"She said she does not intend to lead the 2022 election," Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke told journalists after the closed-door meeting, confirming other reports.
First Published: Thu, December 13 2018. 00:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements