Theresa May doesn't intend to lead 2022 election: UK lawmaker Shelbrooke

British Prime Minister Theresa May told her MPs Wednesday she plans to quit before the 2022 election, as she seeks their support in a confidence vote, a lawmaker said.
"She said she does not intend to lead the 2022 election," Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke told journalists after the closed-door meeting, confirming other reports.
