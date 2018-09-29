Theresa May's no-deal Brexit may halt production at UK plants, warns Toyota

Motor Corp. anticipates halting production at its Midlands UK factory in the event Britain leaves the without a deal, plant managing director Marvin Cooke told the BBC.

The Japanese company operates the Burnaston car plant that produced 150,000 vehicles last year, with about 90 percent of the units shipped to the EU, while components come the other way, the BBC reported. The factory has 2,500 employees, the company said on its website.

“My view is that if Britain crashes out of the EU at the end of March, we will see production stops in our factory," Cooke, head of the plant that makes the Auris and Avensis cars, said in an interview with the BBC posted on its website. “It could be hours, days, weeks -- even months."





ALSO READ: Carmakers chalk out Brexit contingency plans as 'no deal' fears grow

are getting increasingly skittish about the prospects a no-deal Brexit, with less than 200 days until the country is set to leave. Manufacturers from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA to BMW AG have warned about production disruptions if the the UK leaves without an agreement. The British Chambers of Commerce warned Friday that most businesses have yet to carry out a risk assessment on the impact of

Toyota’s warning comes as the ruling Conservative party’s annual conference is about to start. The party fault-line on how how best to deliver was further highlighted yesterday when former foreign secretary Boris Johnson set out his own plan while rubbishing Prime Minister Theresa May’s own vision.



ALSO READ: Economics and politics of Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal was rejected by European leaders earlier this month, forcing her to come up with a new Brexit plan that both the EU and the warring factions in her party can accept.