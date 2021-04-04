Thousands of houses still submerged in Indonesia's East Jawa province

-
Thousands of houses still remain submerged by floods in Indonesia's East Java province, but the waters have been receding and a number of evacuees returned home, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.
Agency spokesman Raditya Jati on Saturday said houses in Pasuruan district were still inundated with flood waters, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The water level now is around 20 to 50 cm high. Yesterday it reached 80 cm high," Jati noted.
He said it rained heavily on Friday, causing the Wrati, Patuk, and Kedung Larangan rivers to overflow.
As of Friday, 11,880 people had been displaced, and some have returned homes now.
On Saturday, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said that there were two tropical cyclones namely 90S in the Indian Ocean southwest of Sumatra Island and 99S in the Savu Sea, East Nusa Tenggara.
"Both the tropical cyclones will strengthen in the next 24 hours," the agency's deputy for Meteorology Guswanto said.
The agency warned of heavy rainstorms and strong winds in most parts of Indonesia for the next week.
--IANS
ksk/
