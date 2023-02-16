JUST IN
US updates immigration rules: Indian kids now closer to American Dream
PM Modi speaks to Spanish counterpart about strengthening countries ties
FS Kwatra calls on PM Hasina, reaffirms deeper economic cooperation
Major disruptions in computer systems cause delay in Lufthansa flights
Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts New Zealand, epicenter in Cook Strait
Magnitude 5.7 quake hits New Zealand's capital, no damage reported
US policy manual update to help aged-out children of long-term visa holders
EU formally bans gas, diesel car sales from 2035 to boost EV transition
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO 'probably toward the end of this year'
Afghanistan remains primary terrorist threat for Central, South Asia: UN
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Dogecoin, Floki soar after Elon Musk tweets photo on new Twitter CEO
icon-arrow-left
EU regulators set to investigate Amazon's $1.7-billion iRobot deal
Business Standard

Three mystery objects shot down have no China link: Biden administration

Those fears were stoked by the series of shootdowns over Alaska, Canada and Michigan starting Friday and raised pressure on the Biden administration to explain the nature of the high-altitude craft

Topics
UFO | Joe Biden | China

Bloomberg 

US fighter jet shoots down China's suspected spy balloon: Report

The Biden administration suspects that three unidentified objects downed since last Friday served commercial purposes and weren’t used for spying, a judgement that may help ease anxiety over a Chinese balloon that traversed the US before being shot down. The intelligence community believes the objects — unlike the giant airship shot down on February 4 — “could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday.

“We don’t see anything that points right now to these being part of the PRC spy balloon program or in fact, intelligence collection against the United States of any kind,” Kirby said, using the abbreviation of China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China. That determination will ease concerns that the US has become subject to an intensive and broad-based surveillance program orchestrated by the Chinese military. Those fears were stoked by the series of shootdowns over Alaska, Canada and Michigan starting Friday and raised pressure on the Biden administration to explain the nature of the high-altitude craft, their origins and whether they posed national-security threats.

China says US balloons flew over Xinjiang, Tibet

China said on Wednesday that US high altitude balloons flew over its Xinjiang and Tibet regions, and that it will take measures against US entities that undermine Chinese sovereignty as a diplomatic dispute festered. Washington and Beijing are locked in a tussle over flying objects after the U.S. military this month shot down what it called a Chinese spy balloon over the coast of South Carolina.

Japan suspects China sent spy balloons into its airspace

Japan’s Defense Ministry said three objects spotted in its airspace between 2019 and 2021 were probably Chinese surveillance balloons, giving its most definitive assessment for the previously unidentified items.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UFO

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 00:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.