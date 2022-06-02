Tiger Global's 52% losses this year prompt fee cut, redemption plan

-
ALSO READ
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 to launch today: Check price, other details
Tiger reserves important for tigers as well as water security: Minister
Hedge fund winners and losers turn extreme in wild Asian markets
9 hot new hedge funds launched by leading women of the finance world
Hedge against inflation? Bitcoin turns 13, throws interest rate tantrums
-
Losses at Tiger Global Management reached 52% this year, prompting the firm to cut management fees and create separate accounts for the illiquid wagers of customers who want to redeem.
The firm’s hedge fund sank 14.2% last month, buffeted by losses in several stocks and substantial markdowns in its private assets, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg and a person with knowledge of the matter.
As the value of its public holdings plummeted, Tiger’s exposure to illiquid venture capital bets comprised too much of its portfolio -- leading the firm to tell investors in its hedge and long-only funds that, if they wish to redeem, their private investments will be placed in a separate account that will be cashed out at a later date. The firm is also cutting management fees for the hedge fund by half a percentage point to 1% through December 2023. It’s performance fees are 20%.
“We take very seriously that our recent performance does not live up to the standards we have set for ourselves over the last 21 years and that you rightfully expect,” the New York-based firm wrote in a letter to investors. “Our team remains maximally motivated to earn back recent losses.”
Hedge fund managers known as Tiger Cubs made billions riding tech stocks to dizzying heights. In recent years, many added illiquid venture capital holdings to their portfolio, hoping to capitalize on soaring valuations and a hot market for initial public offerings. Instead, years of gains evaporated as the markets turned violently against them in the first quarter. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost 23% this year and the S&P 500 is down 14%.
To compensate for putting their illiquid bets in so-called side-pocket accounts, Tiger is allowing clients to pull more of their cash regardless of any lockup terms. Customers can redeem as much as 33% of their investment this year -- up from the usual limit of 25% from the hedge fund and 20% for the long-only product. The changes are temporary, and Tiger Global plans to revert back to all-cash redemptions “as soon as it is prudent to do so,” it said in the letter.
A spokeswoman for Tiger Global declined to comment.
Tiger Global’s hedge fund has lost money every month this year, putting it on track for its worst annual performance ever. By April, the hedge fund’s 44% tumble, along with losses in its long-only and crossover funds, wiped out about $16 billion. Last year the hedge fund dropped 7%.
Even with the losses, Tiger’s hedge fund has seen five times more inflows than the amount of redemptions requests, according to the person. Inflows have come from both firm employees and external clients.
The firm “has adequate resources” to slash its fees “without negatively impacting the quality of research delivered by our team or our focus on maximizing exits from private positions, both of which are of paramount importance,” Tiger wrote to investors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU