JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

US weekly jobless claims fall below 1 million for first time in 5 months
Business Standard

TikTok deal must benefit US and ensure 'total security,' says Trump

Trump made the remarks after issuing an executive order banning transactions with TikTok's Chinese parent Bytedance

Topics
TikTok | ByteDance | Donald Trump

Reuters  |  Washington 

Donald Trump, TikTok,
Microsoft reportedly in talks with ByteDance to buy Tiktok

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any deal to sell Chinese-owned social media app TikTok to an American company must "substantially" benefit the United States and provide "total security."

Trump made the remarks after issuing an executive order banning transactions with TikTok's Chinese parent Bytedance by mid-September after appearing to bless a sale of the popular video sharing app to Microsoft .
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU