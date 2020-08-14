TikTok deal must benefit US and ensure 'total security,' says Trump

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump vows TikTok ban if no US sale deal reached by Sept 15
Trump gives Tiktok's ByteDance 45 days to agree to Microsoft sale: Report
Microsoft faces complex technical challenges in TikTok's takeover
Donald Trump signs order banning transactions with TikTok parent company
With TikTok, 'uncool' Microsoft aims for love of tweens, perception change
-
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any deal to sell Chinese-owned social media app TikTok to an American company must "substantially" benefit the United States and provide "total security."
Trump made the remarks after issuing an executive order banning transactions with TikTok's Chinese parent Bytedance by mid-September after appearing to bless a sale of the popular video sharing app to Microsoft
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU