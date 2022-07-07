TikTok draws ire after admitting Chinese staffers can access US user data

TikTok’s admission that some China-based workers have access to data on US users provided fresh ammunition to a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission who is trying to get the video-sharing service dropped from major app stores.

“There is apparently a tremendous amount of information that was flowing back to Beijing,” Commissioner Brendan Carr said on Bloomberg TV Tuesday. “I don’t have a lot of trust left in .”

has been questioned by US officials over whether private data on Americans may have been handed over to the authoritarian regime in . The app, owned by ByteDance, said in a letter last week that certain China-based employees can access information from US users, but denied information goes to the Chinese Communist Party.

“For two years, we’ve talked openly about our work to limit access to user data across regions, and in our letter to senators last week we were clear about our progress in limiting access even further through our work with Oracle,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “As we’ve said repeat­edly, TikTok has never shared U. S. user data with the Chinese government, nor would we if asked.”

In a June 24 letter, Carr asked Apple and Google to remove the popular app from their stores.

The declined to comment. The FCC, where Carr serves as a minority member, doesn’t regulate app stores.

US’ precautionary measures In 2020, the Trump administration ordered to divest TikTok though that sale hasn’t actually happened

The app is banned on many US government-issued devices and among the military

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is reviewing these concerns related to privacy and national security What data does it collect? Location

IP address

Search history

Messages

What you look at and for how long.

Device identifiers to track your interactions with advertisers

If you provide access, it can also collect your phone and social network contacts

Access to all your user-generated content through the app, which includes all those videos and pictures you post