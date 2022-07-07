TikTok draws ire after admitting Chinese staffers can access US user data

-
ALSO READ
Our shoulders are broad enough to take any criticism: Supreme Court
RBI 'behind the curve' criticism: Patra says approach has served us well
US plans to drop the name of Trump's 'China Initiative' after criticism
TikTok confirms testing support for paid subscriptions: Report
Police in Pakistan's Punjab province barred from using TikTok
-
TikTok’s admission that some China-based workers have access to data on US users provided fresh ammunition to a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission who is trying to get the video-sharing service dropped from major app stores.
“There is apparently a tremendous amount of information that was flowing back to Beijing,” Commissioner Brendan Carr said on Bloomberg TV Tuesday. “I don’t have a lot of trust left in TikTok.”
TikTok has been questioned by US officials over whether private data on Americans may have been handed over to the authoritarian regime in China. The app, owned by ByteDance, said in a letter last week that certain China-based employees can access information from US users, but denied information goes to the Chinese Communist Party.
“For two years, we’ve talked openly about our work to limit access to user data across regions, and in our letter to senators last week we were clear about our progress in limiting access even further through our work with Oracle,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement. “As we’ve said repeatedly, TikTok has never shared U. S. user data with the Chinese government, nor would we if asked.”
In a June 24 letter, Carr asked Apple and Google to remove the popular app from their stores.
The companies declined to comment. The FCC, where Carr serves as a minority member, doesn’t regulate app stores.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU