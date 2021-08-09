TikTok owner ByteDance eyes Hong Kong IPO by early 2022: Report

-
ALSO READ
US condemns conviction of seven pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, nine others sentenced to prison
China rejecting '1 country, 2 systems' with HK's electoral system overhaul
Subversion Case: Hong Kong court denies bail to pro-democracy activists
China to sentence 7 Hong Kong democracy advocates involved in protests
-
TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. is reviving plans to list in Hong Kong by early next year even as Chinese authorities widen their crackdown on the country’s technology companies, the Financial Times reported.
The listing could take place either next quarter or in early 2022, the paper said in a report on Sunday, citing three unidentified people with knowledge of the plans.
ByteDance has been working on addressing data security concerns raised by Chinese regulators, the FT reported. It’s going through a review process and has submitted filings to Chinese authorities, and final guidance is expected from ByteDance by September, one of the people was cited as saying. In July, Dow Jones reported that ByteDance put on hold indefinitely its intentions to list offshore earlier this year, after government officials told it to focus on addressing data-security risks.
When reached by Bloomberg News, a ByteDance spokesperson said the FT report is inaccurate, without elaborating.
The report comes at a tense time for Chinese technology firms. Last month, President Xi Jinping launched sweeping regulatory reforms targeting the $100 billion education tech sector, prompting a selloff that at one point erased $1.5 trillion from Chinese stocks.
That increased official oversight of one corner of China’s vast tech sector came after Beijing proposed new rules requiring a cybersecurity review for nearly all companies looking to list abroad. Since July, the Chinese government has effectively frozen overseas listings to safeguard data security in the wake of ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc.’s controversial $4.4 billion IPO.
Officials also shocked investors with fresh guidelines ordering online food delivery firms to ensure that workers earn at least the local minimum wage.
The rising scrutiny of Chinese technology firms has led to anxiety on what could be next on Xi’s list. Last week, Tencent Holdings Ltd., China’s most valuable corporation, led a stocks rout after Chinese state media decried the “spiritual opium” of online games.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU