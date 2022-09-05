Top headlines: Liz Truss new UK PM; windfall tax not ad hoc, says FM

-
ALSO READ
Centre garners Rs 3,000 crore from windfall tax on oil and gas firms
Centre planning to further cut windfall tax on crude, diesel: Report
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Cloud, security to be priority even if recession hits US: Morgan Stanley
Refiners, upstream cos soar on windfall tax cut; CPCL up 11%, Oil India 8%
-
Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to become the next UK Prime Minister
Liz Truss was named as Britain's next prime minister on Monday, winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative party at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.
After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest that saw the foreign minister face off against former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss came out on top in a vote of Conservative Party members. Read More
Adani Group cites reduced debt load to rebut overleveraged view
The Adani Group said its companies have reduced their debt burden, as the empire backed by Asia’s richest person sought to rebut a report saying its finances had become stretched.
Using figures that differed from those cited by CreditSights in the report last month, the conglomerate said the leverage ratios of its companies “continue to be healthy and are in line with industry benchmarks.” Read More
RIL's current investment cycle less aggressive, says Morgan Stanley
Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley has described Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) current investment cycle as less aggressive, saying it will reduce the cost of the company's equity.
In a report released on Monday, the brokerage has raised its price target on the stock to Rs 3,085 from the earlier target of Rs 3,015, saying the firm is its top pick. Read More
Windfall tax on petroleum products, crude not ad hoc: FM Sitharaman
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said windfall tax on petroleum products, crude is not ad hoc, but being charged in regular consultation with the industry.
Addressing an event organised online, the minister said it is unfair to call windfall tax as ad hoc, because the tax rate and its resetting are done in complete consultations with the industry. Read More
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 17:31 IST