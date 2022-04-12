JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Clean energy spending in economic recovery packages surged by 50%: IEA
Business Standard

Top headlines: Sri Lanka suspends external debt, Adani 6th richest in world

Biden administration reaffirms its commitment to support India's permanent membership.

Topics
sri lanka | Economic Crisis | Gautam Adani

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sri Lanka
A boy holds a Sri Lankan national flag in front of the Presidential Secretariat during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo (Photo: Reuters)

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has become world's sixth-richest person by overtaking Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, according to reports. Sri Lanka's central bank has said that it has become "challenging and impossible" to repay external debts. Read more such top headlines and other information in the section below.

Sri Lanka suspends external debt payments, says needs money for essentials

Sri Lanka's central bank said on Tuesday it had become "challenging and impossible" to repay external debt, as it tries to use its dwindling foreign exchange reserves to import essentials like fuel.

The island nation's reserves have slumped more than two-thirds in the past two years, as tax cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic badly hurt its tourism-dependent economy and exposed the government's debt-fuelled spending. Read more

Gautam Adani now world's 6th-richest; pips Google founders Page, Brin
With a net worth of $118 billion, Gautam Adani is now the sixth-richest person in the world, according to a report by Times Now. The owner of Adani conglomerate has overtaken the founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The chairman of Adani group saw his wealth rise by Rs 65,091 cr as the share prices of his companies like Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises, Adani Gas and Adani Transmission soared on Monday. Read more

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shifts gear, to focus more on long-term strategy
Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will be stepping away from day-to-day operations of many of the SoftBank-backed mobility firm’s core businesses, according to an internal note. He will instead focus on the engineering, product and team-building of businesses like quick commerce and electric vehicles (EV).

In the note, Aggarwal said that he is expanding Ola group's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Arun GR’s role to help him drive the day-to-day operations across the group. Read more

US reaffirms support for India's permanent membership in reformed UNSC, NSG
The Biden administration has reaffirmed its commitment to support India's permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council and New Delhi's entry to the Nuclear Suppliers' Group.

The US also praised India for its significant contributions as a member of the 15-membered apex decision making body of the UN. Read more

SC stays NCLAT order in DHFL case on Piramal's appeal
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the NCLAT order in which it had sent back the Piramal Group’s winning bid for DHFL to the debt-laden finance company’s lenders for reconsidering the valuation.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, in January this year, while delivering a judgement on the 63 Moons Technologies petition, had directed the lenders of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation to reconsider their decision regarding the valuation of the financial firm’s avoidable transactions, while approving the insolvency resolution plan submitted by Piramal Capital & Housing Finance. Read more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, April 12 2022. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.