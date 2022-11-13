G20 summit: Eight things to watch for as global leaders meet in Bali

Summits of Group of 20 nations invariably happen with at least one crisis burning, which shapes the discussions both in the meeting room and the one-on-one huddles in the hallways.

Leaders tend to gather around kindred spirits. Occasionally they gang up on one particular leader — think Russia’s president in 2014 (after the annexation of Crimea) or the Saudi Crown Prince in 2018 (after the murder of critic Jamal Khashoggi). Read more

requires phase down of all fossil fuels: at COP27

As negotiators from 194 parties started working out a draft cover text at the UN climate summit in Egypt, on Saturday said meeting the long-term goal of the requires "phase down of all fossil fuels", sources told PTI.

"Natural gas and oil also lead to emission of greenhouse gases. Making only one fuel the villain is not right," a source in the Indian delegation attending the climate talks said.

The move paves the way for fierce debates during the second week of talks being held in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh from November 6 to 18. Read more

Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says

Blue will probably "come back end of next week", billionaire owner said in a tweet on Saturday.

on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers. Read more

Former PM may return to in December: Report

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently residing in London, is likely to return to his country in December to lead his Muslim League (N) (PML-N) ahead of the next general elections, according to a media report.

Sharif, 72, was allowed to leave for London in 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for medical treatment. He has since been in the UK, commanding the reigns of the party from there. Read more

Six feared dead after military planes collide midair at airshow in US

Six people are feared dead after a B-17 heavy bomber collided with another aircraft and crashed during an airshow in Dallas, Texas, a local affiliate of ABC News broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred during "America's Premier World War II Airshow,", which was reportedly Veterans Day weekend, where guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft.

Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, told ABC News that she believes there were five crew members on the B-17 and one aboard the P-63. Read more