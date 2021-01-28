Toyota South Africa to produce new model, creating 500 direct jobs

-
ALSO READ
Unemployment, diseases emerge top challenges for business leaders: Report
Toyota ekes out weakest Q1 profit in 9 years as pandemic halves car sales
Staff strike at Toyota's Bidadi plant may affect commitment to customers
Two South African cricketers test positive for coronavirus: Report
Toyota to resume production with limited staff amid face-off with union
-
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Toyota South Africa will start manufacturing a new model, the Corolla Cross, in the country this year, creating 500 jobs at its production plant in the east coast town of Durban, CEO and president Andrew Kirby said on Thursday.
The announcement comes after a rough year for the country's car makers, with both local sales and exports down by around 30% amid extended lockdowns at home and in key markets abroad to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
But Toyota South Africa executives said they had seen a recovery in sales during the final quarter of 2020 that they hoped would continue.
Kirby said the investment in the production of the Corolla Cross, set to start at the end of 2021, would help it make good on - and even surpass - a pledge to invest 2.4 billion rand ($158.5 million) in South Africa, taking it closer to 3 billion rand.
"The investment will also generate over 1,500 new jobs, of which 500 will be found in our plant here in Prospecton," he said during a virtual media briefing, referring to an area of Durban.
The other around 1,000 jobs would be indirect, Nigel Ward, executive vice president of manufacturing said, with the production expected to create 2.85 billion rand of additional spending on parts in Toyota's supply chain.
Ward also said he expected production in 2021 to return to pre-COVID forecast levels, around 135,000 units.
Kirby, who is also president of industry body the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers South Africa, said he expects sales across the industry to grow 21% to about 460,000 units in 2021, though forecasts were subject to significant uncertainty.
($1 = 15.1453 rand)
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU