China just lost its ranking as the world’s number two

After a Thursday slump, were worth $6.09 trillion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with $6.17 trillion in The US has the world’s largest at just over $31 trillion.



China’s overtook Japan’s in late 2014, then soared to an all-time high of more than $10 trillion in June 2015. and the nation’s currency have taken a beating this year amid a trade spat with the US, a government-led campaign to cut debt and a slowing economy.



"Losing the ranking to is the damage caused by the trade war," said Banny Lam, head of research at CEB Investment Corp. in "The equity gauge is relatively more stable around the current level but China’s market cap has slumped from its peak this year."



The has lost more than 16 per cent in 2018 to be among the world’s worst performers, while the yuan has fallen 5.3 per cent against the dollar.

"The market will likely continue to hover at low levels for the next couple of months," said Linus Yip, Hong Kong-based strategist with First Ltd. "But there’s still a chance that China’s stock market will recover with total capitalisation ascending to the world’s No. 2 place again. After all, the economic fundamentals are still stable and growth momentum will resume after a short-term downturn."





While Japan’s benchmark has declined 3.9 per cent this year, it remains one of the better-performing in Asia amid support from the Bank of Japan’s and as most companies continue to report robust earnings growth. Almost 60 per cent of firms on the gauge that have already reported in the current earnings season has beat analyst expectations.



The market value calculations include primary listings only, to avoid double-counting. Hong Kong’s equities are valued at $5.1 trillion.