Trial lawyers in England & Wales to strike indefinitely over funding, fees

Britain’s criminal trial voted overwhelmingly in favor of indefinite strike action in the latest salvo with the government over funding and fees.

The Criminal Bar Association, which represents thousands of barristers in and Wales, said around 80% of its members backed escalation of industrial action that has run since the end of June. From Sept. 5 the will begin the open-ended strike until the government improves on its 15% fee increase offer.

It’s the latest setback for the incoming prime minister who will have to face up to a growing list of problems from a cost-of-living-crisis to a discontented workforce striking over pay. This week thousands of dockers at the country’s busiest container port, Felixstowe, walked out in a pay dispute while train companies and network operators have caused travel chaos in a series of walkouts over the summer

Earnings from legal aid fell by 23% in one year over the coronavirus pandemic with over 80% of their members forced into personal debt with government support, according to the union. Junior barristers earn a median income of £12,220 ($14,403) a year -- below minimum wage, the CBA said.

Legal aid is means-tested government funding available to defendants to help pay for their case and . Thousands of criminal court hearings have already been disrupted as a result of the action.

The Ministry of Justice previously argued that the 15% hike in fees would mean the average criminal lawyer will earn £7,000 more a year. The CBA rejected that offer on the basis it didn’t apply to existing cases or start immediately.