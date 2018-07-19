JUST IN
Ex-policymakers worried about US' ability to combat next 2008 like crisis
Trip to top: Singapore Airlines voted best carrier, Qatar Airways second

Travelers voted Singapore Airlines the best carrier in the world, according to SkyTrax, which surveys more than 20 million fliers every year. It was also named the best in first-class. This is the fourth time the Asian company has won the honors since the annual award was established in 1999.

For the last two years, Singapore Air has been revamping its cabins to provide bigger entertain-ment consoles and more space. Asian carriers dominated the list with seven among the world’s top 10 airlines this year.

