Truck-sized asteroid misses Earth, passes closer than some satellites

Asteroid 2023 BU whizzed past without incident and back out into space

Topics
Asteroid | space | Satellite

Agencies 

Asteroid Bennu

A truck-sized asteroid that was discovered on Saturday — with the Earth in its sights — sailed harmlessly past us on Thursday, space scientists said.

Asteroid 2023 BU whizzed past without incident and back out into space. The rock came closest to the southern tip of South America on Friday, according to scientists.

At its nearest point, the asteroid was 3,600 kilometres from Earth’s surface — just a quarter of the height of many of the satellites that make our telephones and car navigation systems work.

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 00:47 IST

