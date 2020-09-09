JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

US to block cotton, tomato imports from China's Xinjiang over forced labor
Business Standard

Trump administration to deny pending retroactive US biofuel waivers: Report

The waivers have been a battleground for the influential oil and corn lobbies, both major constituencies for Trump as he seeks re-election in November

Topics
Donald Trump | Donald Trump administration | Biofuel

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

By Stephanie Kelly, Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to deny dozens of refiner requests for retroactive waivers from the nation's biofuel laws amid concerns the divisive issue was costing him politically in the Farm Belt, according to three sources familiar with the decision.

The move marks the end of an effort by the refining industry to come into compliance with a January court decision that ruled the Trump administration should not have given out some waivers in previous years.

 

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly, Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 09:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU