Trump backs more financial aid for Americans amid Covid-19 crisis

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Trump signs $2-trn rescue package, largest-ever US stimulus bill
Coronavirus pandemic: Donald Trump announces $19-billion relief for farmers
Covid-19: Trump threatens those refusing deportees with new visa sanctions
Covid-19 strategy working in US, number of new cases stabilizing: Trump
Tariff on China for mishandling virus outbreak 'certainly an option': Trump
-
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he supported the idea of giving Americans a second round of financial aid amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Asked if he backed another payment for Americans, Trump told Scripps Networks in an interview that he backed sending out a second check.
"We will be doing another stimulus package" with Congress, he added, saying the bipartisan measure would come "over the next couple of weeks probably."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU