EU presses China over trade, warns of 'negative effects' on Hong Kong law
Trump backs more financial aid for Americans amid Covid-19 crisis

Asked if he backed another payment for Americans, Trump told Scripps Networks in an interview that he backed sending out a second check

Reuters  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump stops to speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he returns to the White House on Marine One in Washington. Photo: PTI
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he supported the idea of giving Americans a second round of financial aid amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Asked if he backed another payment for Americans, Trump told Scripps Networks in an interview that he backed sending out a second check.

"We will be doing another stimulus package" with Congress, he added, saying the bipartisan measure would come "over the next couple of weeks probably."

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 22:40 IST

