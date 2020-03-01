JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

China's posts worst factory activity on record as coronavirus weighs
Business Standard

Trump downplays coronavirus threat, accuses Democrats of creating a 'hoax'

He blamed Democrats for 'politicising the coronavirus' after he overcame the 'impeachment hoax'

Agencies 

PM Modi, Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. File Photo

United States President Donald Trump downplayed the risk of coronavirus in the US at a campaign rally in South Carolina, accusing the opposition Democrats and the press of stirring up hysteria. He called the COVID-19 the Democrats’ “new hoax.”

“The Democrats are politicising the coronavirus. They’re politicising it,” he said. “They don’t have any clue.” According to the Centers for Disease Control more than 60 people are infected with the disease in the US, the majority of them in California. “The Democrat policy of open borders is a direct threat to the health and well-being of all Americans,” Trump said. “You see it with the coronavirus.” He blamed Democrats for “politicising the coronavirus” after he overcame the “impeachment hoax”. “This is their new hoax,” Trump said.
First Published: Sun, March 01 2020. 00:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU