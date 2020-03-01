Trump downplays coronavirus threat, accuses Democrats of creating a 'hoax'

United States President downplayed the risk of in the US at a campaign rally in South Carolina, accusing the opposition Democrats and the press of stirring up hysteria. He called the COVID-19 the Democrats’ “new hoax.”

“The Democrats are politicising the They’re politicising it,” he said. “They don’t have any clue.” According to the Centers for Disease Control more than 60 people are infected with the disease in the US, the majority of them in California. “The Democrat policy of open borders is a direct threat to the health and well-being of all Americans,” Trump said. “You see it with the ” He blamed Democrats for “politicising the coronavirus” after he overcame the “impeachment hoax”. “This is their new hoax,” Trump said.