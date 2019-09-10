Trump fires national security advisor John Bolton, announces it on Twitter

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has fired John Bolton and will appoint a national security adviser next week.
Bolton, a staunch conservative, was opposed to Trump’s efforts to secure an end to the war in Afghanistan, US media reported.
"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration," Trump tweeted.
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU