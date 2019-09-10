Trump fires national security advisor John Bolton, announces it on Twitter

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

(File) As part of the talks, Trump’s National Security Council, led by John Bolton, asked the Pentagon to provide the White House with military options to strike Iran (Photo: Reuters)
John Bolton, former US National Security Advisor. (Photo: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has fired John Bolton and will appoint a national security adviser next week.

Bolton, a staunch conservative, was opposed to Trump’s efforts to secure an end to the war in Afghanistan, US media reported.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration," Trump tweeted.
First Published: Tue, September 10 2019. 21:41 IST

