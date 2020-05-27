Trump hits back at Twitter after his tweets labelled as 'misleading'

In an unprecedented move, on Tuesday (local time) labelled tweets from US President as misleading.

The social media giant highlighted two of Trump's tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud, CNN reported.

"Get the facts about mail-in ballots," read a message beneath each tweet.

Trump hit back at for labelling his tweets as misleading, saying the social media platform is "interfering" in the 2020 presidential election and completely "stifling" free speech.

" is now interfering in the 2020 presidential election. They are saying my statement on mail-in ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post...," Trump tweeted.





"Twitter is completely stifling free speech, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!" he said.

The message is linked to a fact-checked page the platform had created filled with further links and summaries of news articles.

Twitter said that the move was aimed at providing "context" around Trump's remarks.

But Twitter's decision is likely to raise further questions about its willingness to consistently apply the label to other Trump's tweets.