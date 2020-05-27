JUST IN
Trump hits back at Twitter after his tweets labelled as 'misleading'

Twitter's decision is likely to raise further questions about its willingness to consistently apply the label to other Trump's tweets

ANI  |  Washington D.C. 

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. Photo: PTI
Twitter said that the move was aimed at providing "context" around Trump's remarks

In an unprecedented move, Twitter on Tuesday (local time) labelled tweets from US President Donald Trump as misleading.

The social media giant highlighted two of Trump's tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud, CNN reported.

"Get the facts about mail-in ballots," read a message beneath each tweet.

Trump hit back at Twitter for labelling his tweets as misleading, saying the social media platform is "interfering" in the 2020 presidential election and completely "stifling" free speech.

"Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 presidential election. They are saying my statement on mail-in ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post...," Trump tweeted.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump is supposed to lead by example but he is a fool: Joe Biden

"Twitter is completely stifling free speech, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!" he said.

The message is linked to a fact-checked page the platform had created filled with further links and summaries of news articles.

Twitter said that the move was aimed at providing "context" around Trump's remarks.

But Twitter's decision is likely to raise further questions about its willingness to consistently apply the label to other Trump's tweets.
