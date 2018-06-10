Trump pulls US out of G7 joint statement: The story explained in pictures

1. Trump vs the G6
G-7 leaders wished for the annual summit to strengthen ties amopng the countries among. But the summit ended up in a feud between US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau The Canadian PM acknowledged that there were deep disagreements between Trump and the leaders of other nations on trade. Trump described foreign leaders as receptive to his demand.
2. 'Trudeau acted meek and mild during our G7 meetings' tweeted Trump
“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @g7 meetings,” Mr Trump said in a second tweet, “only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”
3 'As Canadians, we are polite, we’re reasonable, but also we will not be pushed around,' said Trudeau
Before leaving the summit, Trump threatened to completely eliminate tariffs on goods and services and to end all trade with them if the leaders of the other countries didn’t stop what he said were unfair trade practices. In response, Tudeau said,“As Canadians, we are polite, we’re reasonable, but also we will not be pushed around.”
4. Photo posted by Angela Merkel goes viral
There were hundreds of photos taken at the G7 summit in Quebec city but one photo stood out. Many experts say that the photo perfectly describes Donald Trump's G7 summit. In the photo, Donald Trump is seated opposite the leaders of other countries. Across a narrow table, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron are standing, holding copies of a draft text, arguing for their position.
5. Trump wants Russia to be reinstated
Trump said that he would rather see Russia in the G-8 as opposed to the G-7. He believes that the G-8 is a more meaningful group than G-7. Leaders from Canada and Britain rejected Trump's call to bring Russia back, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to make major changes to be given a welcome.
