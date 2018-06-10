Trump pulls US out of G7 joint statement: The story explained in pictures

1. vs the G6

leaders wished for the annual summit to strengthen ties amopng the countries among. But the summit ended up in a feud between US President and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau The Canadian PM acknowledged that there were deep disagreements between and the leaders of other nations on trade. Trump described foreign leaders as receptive to his demand.

2. 'Trudeau acted meek and mild during our G7 meetings' tweeted Trump

“PM of acted so meek and mild during our @g7 meetings,” Mr Trump said in a second tweet, “only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”

3 'As Canadians, we are polite, we’re reasonable, but also we will not be pushed around,' said Trudeau

Before leaving the summit, Trump threatened to completely eliminate tariffs on goods and services and to end all trade with them if the leaders of the other countries didn’t stop what he said were unfair trade practices. In response, Tudeau said,“As Canadians, we are polite, we’re reasonable, but also we will not be pushed around.”

4. Photo posted by Angela Merkel goes viral

There were hundreds of photos taken at the in Quebec city but one photo stood out. Many experts say that the photo perfectly describes Donald Trump's In the photo, is seated opposite the leaders of other countries. Across a narrow table, Angela Merkel and are standing, holding copies of a draft text, arguing for their position.

5. Trump wants to be reinstated

